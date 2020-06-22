Girl martyred, two civilians injured in Indian firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: A 13-year old girl was martyred and her two family members were injured in yet another ceasefire violation by the Indian troops on the Line of Control (LoC), the ISPR said on Sunday.

The Indian troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Hajipir and Bedori sectors along the LoC on Saturday night, targeting civil population. Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops in Mensar village, Bedori Sector, a 13-year old innocent girl, Iqra Shabbir, embraced martyrdom, while her mother and a 12 year old boy sustained serious injuries.

The Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian unprovoked firing. After the fresh ceasefire violation, Pakistan on Sunday summoned Indian Charge’d Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register a strong protest. Director General (South Asia and Saarc) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry summoned the Indian diplomat and condemned the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, said the Foreign Office.

This year, India has committed 1,440 ceasefire violations, martyring 13 people and leaving 104 other innocent civilians seriously injured. Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG (SA and Saarc) underscored that such senseless acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiated the tense atmosphere.

He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India could not divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K). He said the Indian government must realise that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions were increasingly affecting peace and security in the region. “India must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and security,” he added.

The DG (SA and Saarc) called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. He also urged that Indian side should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.