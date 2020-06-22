‘PTI budget anti-poor’

LAHORE: PML-N spokeswoman Uzma Bukhari has said that the government should be ashamed of terming the 2020-21 budget a tax-free budget.

Responding to a statement of Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan on Sunday, she said the government had increased the prices of essential food times over 200 per cent before presenting the budget. She added the spokespersons for the ruling party are defending the failure of their leaders with impunity. She said both budgets of the PTI government are anti-poor as they have mortgaged the country to IMF. Naya Pakistan, change and Tsunami have proved disastrous for the nation, she said, adding the people are demanding Pakistan of Nawaz Sharif once again.