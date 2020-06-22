Sirajul Haq for early reopening of seminaries

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded the PTI government should immediately allow seminaries to resume their educational activities across the country.

Talking to the representatives of seminaries which met him at Mansoorah here on Sunday, he said over the last four months the closure of seminaries had caused irreparable loss to the education of over 3.5million students and 0.25 million teachers who were hand to mouth and parents of the students were worried about their children’s education. He asked the government to devise a plan with the consultation of Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-e-Madaris Deeniya, representatives of seminaries examination boards and announce date for the opening of seminaries.

Siraj warned the government against ongoing practice of pressurising the seminaries under the western agenda aimed at damaging the Islamic identity of the country. He said such a plan could not succeed which was evident from the history.

He said JI and Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-e-Madaris Deeniya (ITMD) will launch a movement if the seminaries were not allowed to resume their educational activities. He said the government failed to fulfill its promise and failed to introduce reforms in any sectors. In the prevailing circumstance, instead of fighting against the Covid-19, he said, the government was trying to get control of public sector hospitals in Karachi.

He said the doctors and paramedics were not being given the PPEs and hospitals were running out of capacity but the Prime Minister Imran Khan, his team and the much talked about Tiger Force were seen nowhere to address these real issues.