PM ‘sickened’ as Reading stabbings declared terrorism

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he was “appalled and sickened” and would not hesitate to take action after police declared the murder of three people in a Reading park to be a terrorist attack.

The incident, which took place at 7pm on Saturday in Forbury Gardens in the town centre, also left another three people injured. A 25-year-old man from Reading was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

The suspect is a Libyan refugee understood to have been granted asylum in the UK and mental health is being considered a major factor in the incident, a security source told the PA news agency. He is understood to be named Khairi Saadallah. Investigators have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

Johnson said he is “appalled and sickened” by the suspected terror attack and pledged “we will not hesitate to take action” if there are lessons to be learned. Thames Valley Police said on Sunday morning the attack is now being treated as terrorism and that counter-terrorism police would now be taking over the investigation.

Chief Constable John Campbell, of Thames Valley Police, said: “Incidents of this nature are very rare, though I know that will be of little comfort to those involved and understand the concern that this incident will have caused amongst our local community.

“We will be working closely with our partners over the coming days and weeks to support the Reading community during this time, as well as with Counter-Terror Police South East (CTPSE) as they progress their investigation.”

He asked the public to avoid the area and also to “avoid speculation” about the attack as he appealed for any video footage to be shared with police only. “Out of respect for those deceased and injured, along with their loved ones, please do not circulate this footage on social media — this will be incredibly distressing.”

Footage of the aftermath of the attack in which the victims were receiving first aid appeared online on Saturday evening. The Prime Minister has held a meeting with security officials, police and senior ministers over the incident.

One of the patients admitted to Royal Berkshire Hospital has been discharged, while another remains in a stable condition under observation, a spokeswoman said. Reading town centre was quiet on Sunday morning, with few people on the streets. All roads surrounding Forbury Gardens — which is a short walk from the train station — remained cordoned off. Blue and white tents have been erected next to the walls of the park, with officers patrolling a cordon.

The head of counter terrorism policing, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the motivation for the killings are “far from certain”. Speaking in London, he said: “Although the motivation for this horrific act is far from certain, counter-terrorism policing have taken responsibility for leading the investigation.”

He emphasised that the attack was not associated “in any way” with the Black Lives Matter protests that had taken place in the park earlier that day. Basu said there was no evidence to suggest anyone attending crowded places is at risk, but asked people to “be alert, not alarmed, when you are in public”. He also said counter-terror police would be working “around the clock”, and thanked 41 witnesses who had come forward to assist with their inquiries.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement: “This evening we saw a senseless attack on people simply enjoying a Saturday evening with family and friends. My heart, prayers and thoughts are with all of those affected and to the people of Reading who will be deeply shocked and concerned by this terrible incident. “I am in contact with the police and will ensure they have all the support they need. I would like to thank Thames Valley Police and the emergency services for their response.” Floral tributes have been left by the park railings.