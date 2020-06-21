Abducted person recovered, kidnapper held in Shah Faisal Colony

Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered an abducted person and arrested the suspected kidnapper.

During an intelligence-based operation in Shah Faisal Colony, police arrested Azeem and recovered Shamsheer, alias Jamshed, safely from the captivity of the kidnappers.

Ibrahim Hyderi DSP Jafar Baloch said the kidnappers had used the name of a security agency and demanded Rs650,000 in ransom from the family. The family had already paid Rs310,000 to the kidnappers before they approached the Ibrahim Hyderi police.

The officer said the arrested man along with his companions had kidnapped Shamsheer in the Green Town area for ransom. The case has been transferred to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell for investigations.