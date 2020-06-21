US prosecutor who probed Trump allies refuses to quit

NEW YORK: A US prosecutor who investigated allies of President Donald Trump insisted Friday he had no intention of quitting after the attorney general issued a press release announcing his resignation.

Geoffrey Berman oversaw the prosecution of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and probed advisor Rudy Giuliani´s efforts to discredit the president´s political opponents since he was appointed to head the powerful Southern District of New York attorney´s office in 2018.

He also investigated two associates of Giuliani accused of campaign finance violations and helping dig up dirt on Trump´s election challenger Joe Biden, which became the subject of an impeachment inquiry into the president. Attorney General William Barr announced Berman´s resignation late on Friday and said Trump would nominate Securities and Exchange Commission chief Jay Clayton as his replacement. “I thank Geoffrey Berman, who is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of service as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York,” Barr said. But Berman said he first learned of his apparent departure from Barr´s press release. “I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning,” Berman wrote.

“I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate. Until then, our investigations will move forward without interruption.” Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer expressed concern over the attempt to fire Berman.