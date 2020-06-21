PSM wisdom

This refers to the letter, 'PSM reality' (June 19) by Hameed Akhter Niazi. It is to be understood that iron and steel is always the backbone of any country’s economy.

While agreeing with the writer on some contents of the letter, I would suggest that apart from optimising only manpower, privatisation of the mills is now a must to make it a profitable entity. The wise decision is to rehabilitate the mill in the best interest of country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad