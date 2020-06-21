Warriors dump Kearney after NRL hiding

WELLINGTON: The New Zealand Warriors sacked coach Stephen Kearney on Saturday, a day after a 40-12 thumping by the South Sydney Rabbitohs, four games in to Australia’s revived National Rugby League.

“Stephen was informed this morning that we needed to make an immediate change,” Warriors boss Cameron George said. “It’s a tough day for all of us particularly after last night’s performance.” Assistant coach Todd Payten has been named as Kearney’s interim replacement. Payten joined the Warriors staff last year after working with the Cowboys and was a member of their coaching staff when they won the NRL grand final in 2015. During his career, he experienced success when he helped the Wests Tigers to their maiden premiership.