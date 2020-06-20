APNS condoles death of Ch Nazir

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed, President, Akhbar Farosh Union, Lahore. APNS President Hameed Haroon, and Secretary General Sarmad Ali, on behalf of the society's office bearers and members, stated the late Nazir Ahmed played a very important role for the development of newspaper industry and particularly for the welfare of Akhbar Farosh fraternity. The APNS Office Bearers expressed their condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to bereaved colleagues and family to bear the irreparable loss.