SHOs reshuffled in wake of rising robberies

Rawalpindi : City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis in wake of rising robberies in District Rawalpindi reshuffled three station house officers (SHOs).

Sub-Inspector (SI) Nadeem Zafar has been reshuffled and appointed as SHO Pirwadhai Police Station, while SI Yasir Mehmood has been deputed as SHO Rata Amral Police Station.

Meanwhile, SI Jawad Abbas was reshuffled from Pirwadhai to Airport Police Station and SI Muhammad Riaz and SI Shakeel Ahmed from Airport police station and Rata Amral Police Station were instructed to report to Police Line Headquarters.

While citizens in Rawalpindi did not get any respite against robberies as in 26 reported robberies, citizens in Rawalpindi were deprived of nine vehicles, seven motorcycles, one rickshaw and millions of worth gold ornaments, precious items and foreign currency.

In the limits of Rata Amral Police Station, Sarhad Khan, in limits of Waris Khan Police Station, Ahmed, in limits of Banni Police Station, Mubeen and in the limits of Sadiqabad Police Station, Zafar, Mudassar in the limits of Cantonment Police Station and Masood in Kalar Sayedan Police jurisdiction were deprived of vehicles and motorcycles.