Nine projects inaugurated online

Rawalpindi : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir inaugurated nine projects to transform Rawalpindi police on footings of modern technology with objectives to facilitate public.

The inauguration of nine projects was made online by IGP Shoaib Dastagir, here on Friday. Meanwhile, RPO Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Habib Tajik and CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis briefed IGP on the newly inaugurated projects.

IGP Shoaib Dastagir also inaugurated newly build gate of police lines named to ASP Salman Ayyas Shaheed and Raja Muhammad Saqlain Shaheed through online.

Among inaugurated Projects of Rawalpindi police include 24/7 Helpline, which will be proved a major success to receive public feedback to improve policing culture in Rawalpindi and to address public issues.

Meanwhile, Police Reporting and Servicing Centre for Women, Police Khidmat Markaz' Gujjar Khan, Police Khidmat Markaz Taxila, Paperless Traffic License Issuing System and Police Khidmat Markaz Traffic Headquarters was also inaugurated online on this occasion.

IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastagir also inaugurated Tahafuz Reporting Center, Khidmat Markaz for Transgenders.

IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastagir said that if any society did not take care of deprived sections of society, can't make progress.

It is good that Rawalpindi Police has established first Khidmat Markaz for transgenders community in this regard.

IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastagir also inaugurated front desks at 25 police chowkis in Rawalpindi.

IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastagir lauded modern technology projects in Rawalpindi and also instructed to initiate other such modern technology projects in other districts and divisions of Punjab.