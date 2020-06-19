LHC extends Shahbaz Sharif’s pre-arrest bail till 29th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday extended pre-arrest bail of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in assets beyond means inquiry against him by the NAB.

However, Shahbaz did not appear in person before a two-judge bench since he had tested positive for COVID-19. His counsel Amjad Pervez told the bench that Shahbaz was in self-quarantine at his home since he tested positive for the coronavirus. He also submitted a lab report to this effect. At this, Justice Aalia Neelum, who heads the bench, asked NAB Special Prosecutor Faisal Raza Bokhari if the Bureau had any objection over non- appearance of the petitioner. The prosecutor said the NAB has no issue if the petitioner failed to appear due to coronavirus.

To a court’s query, advocate Pervez said the doctors usually advised a COVID-19 patient to stay in isolation unless two consecutive tests came negative. The counsel pointed out that surety bonds against the bail had been submitted but without signature of the petitioner as he could not do so due to being quarantined. He requested the bench to assign any official of the court to obtain signatures of the petitioner from his residence. He said the petitioner will bear the expense for the exercise.

Justice Neelum, however, expressed dismay over non- submission of bail bonds and observed that the coronavirus was equally harmful for everyone. She said the money of the petitioner could not help anyone. The counsel did not press his request saying any order by the bench will be obeyed.