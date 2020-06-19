Israeli annexation ‘unprecedented danger’: Jordan

RAMALLAH: Israeli annexation plans in the occupied West Bank pose an “unprecedented danger”, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned Thursday during a rare visit to the Palestinian territories. Jordan´s top diplomat travelled by helicopter to Ramallah, headquarters of the Palestinian Authority, for talks with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas. “The issue of annexation is an unprecedented danger to the peace process,” Safadi told journalists after the meeting. “If annexation occurs, it will kill the two-state solution and destroy all the foundations on which the peace process was based,” he added.