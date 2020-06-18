Senior doctor infected with corona

LAKKI MARWAT: A senior doctor was tested positive for coronavirus here on Wednesday.

Sources at the Government City Hospital said that Dr Ibrahim Iqbal had been suffering from fever and cough for the last few days. His swab was sent to laboratory for corona test, which was reported positive. He was quarantined at his home in Mohammadkhel and swab of his entire family was taken. On the other hand, one Abdul Akbar, a retired teacher, died of pulmonary problem at the Hayatabad Medical Complex on Sunday where the doctors confirmed that he had also suffered from corona infection.

Dr Ibrahim Iqbal said that he had already submitted an application with the deputy commissioner last week, urging him to scan the whole small village as most of the residents were suffering from fever, but nothing had been done so far.