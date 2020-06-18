Arid university finalises SOPs for online mid-term & final examinations

Rawalpindi : The 65th Online Academic Council (OAC) meeting of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) was held, here on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of University’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman to discuss the SOPs for the conduction of mid-term & final examinations, relaxation and amendments in rules for post-graduate & research students.

In the meeting SOPs were finalized to conduct online Mid-Term, Final-Term Exams, Assessment & result submission for spring semester 2020 as per date sheet, the report or project submission till 30th September 2020 for the students who are enrolled for final projects and internships.

The committee relaxed the rules for the postgraduate research students where in MPhil, MS & MSc (Hons.) students have to appear in comprehensive exams. However, this relaxation will not be given to those MPhil/MS/MSc (Hons.) students who have already failed in comprehensive examinations.