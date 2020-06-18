CPPA seeks higher revenue

KARACHI: In order to discharge its responsibilities and execute plans, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has raised the demand of Rs601.81 million for FY2019-20, which is 53.5 percent higher than the requirement of Rs391.91 in FY2018-19.

The CPPA has proposed to increase market operator fee to Rs1.938/kW/month for FY2019-20, up from Rs1.389/Kw/month in FY2018-19. In order to meet with the expenses for discharging the functions and plans, CPPA requires revenue requirement to be approved by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

CPPA has sought Rs684.16 million under general establishment costs and Rs161.11 million as administrative costs. General establishment costs include cost associated with pay and allowances and other benefits of the employees, training and capacity building cost and cost regarding consultancy services.

The training expenses comprise of local and foreign training and capacity building of the employee. The CPPA-G board of directors has already approved the policy of capacity building of human resources by induction of management trainees. As per the policy, manage