China donates 6th batch of anti-corona medical supplies to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese government on Tuesday donated the sixth batch of anti- Covid-19 medical supplies to Pakistan at the Islamabad International Airport to help the country fight against the pandemic.

Addressing the donation ceremony, Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal thanked the Chinese government and people for providing Pakistan with the urgently needed medical supplies.

Pakistan and China have a relation like two brothers, and whenever Pakistan has a difficult time, China will always extend a helping hand, Afzal said. “The people of Pakistan and government of Pakistan appreciate this support from the government of China and hope that our friendship will continue to prosper in the future.”

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said on the occasion that China and Pakistan are good brothers and partners who see each other though difficulties and challenges. Since the outbreak of the disease in Pakistan, China has taken practical actions including sending batches of medical supplies and expert teams, to enhance Pakistan's ability to curb the disease, and the friendship between the two countries have been deepened through the collaborative efforts of combating the pandemic, Yao said.

He added that Pakistan still faces a serious situation of curbing the spread of the disease, and China is willing to continue to support Pakistan in fighting the disease and helping Pakistan restore its economic development.

The sixth batch has been the largest batch of anti-COVID-19 medical supplies that the Chinese government donated to Pakistan so far, and the batch of 68 tonnes supplies includes testing kits, protective suits, N95 masks and protective goggles, according to the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.