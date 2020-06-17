Seven commit suicide

SUKKUR: As many as seven people committed suicides in the different cities of Sindh in the last 24 hours over different ‘cited’ reasons.

Among those who took the ultimate action included a class VIII boy Gohar Lal who lived at Prem Nangar by consuming a pesticide. A lady identified as Matti w/o Arib Khaskhelli committed suicide by jumping into a well following a domestic issue in Chachro. Similarly, Mst: Saima w/o Yaseen Bajeer reportedly committed suicide over poverty issues by hanging herself in Mithi. Similar reason is being attributed to yet another suicide by a young man Ayaz Solangi in Halla. Solangi had remained unemployed for a long period of time that resulted in the unfortunate incident. In Tando Allahar's villages of Loung Baladi and Sallih Thebo, Ali Bakhash and Imadad committed suicide by consuming pesticides. Another young man Muhammed Sahatto took his life in the Nando city of Badin by hanging himsefl to death. Suicides are unfortunately becoming a regular news affair. Little investigations follow in the aftermath of these incidents where people are increasingly taking their own lives which are mostly dubbed as a result of domestic spat or poverty issues, which sound hollow and require serious police investigations behind their repeated occurrence. Serious efforts also need to be made to generate awareness and making psychiatric solutions available to preempt this scary trend.