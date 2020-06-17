PPP MPA accused of taking over agricultural land

SUKKUR: PPP workers protested against PPP MPA Munawar Wasan and his brother Anwar Wassan for allegedly taking over their agricultural properties.

The protesters lead by Aijaz Khorkhani and others at Press Club Khairpur accused PPP MPA Munawar Hussain Wasan and his brother Anwar Wassan of attacking their villages and taking over possession of their agricultural land with the help of local police.

The protesters also accused that SSP Khairpur was not entertaining their complaint and they are totally helpless. They said that despite being party loyalists even their party leaders have abandoned them and are not ready to take any action against PPP MPA Munawar Wasan and his brother Anwar Wassan.