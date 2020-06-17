Localities sealed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration has announced to seal various localities in Mansehra district wherefrom the overwhelming Covid-19 cases were being reported at least two consecutive weeks.

“We have decided to impose the smart lockdown in various such localities of Mansehra, Balakot and Oghi tehsils wherefrom the influx of Covid-19 cases is much higher comparatively with rest of the district,” Aurangzeb Haider Khan, the deputy commissioner, revealed through a notification issued here on Tuesday.

According to the notification, all specified localities in the district would be sealed and police and other relevant departments were ordered to ensure that nobody could move in and out from those areas in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The notification added that Toheedabad, Batdarian, Mohallah Sirajia, Mohallah Shabbir and district jail road were being sealed in Mansehra tehsil. Zaman Colony, Shamdara and Shergar in Oghi tehsil and Bat Sari patwar circle in Shawal Mazullah in Balakot tehsil would also be sealed.