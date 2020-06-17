close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2020

Geo News reporter's 'killer' remanded in police custody

Our Correspondent
June 17, 2020

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism court's administrative judge on Tuesday remanded the alleged killer of the Geo News reporter Wali Khan Babar into the custody of police until June 30.

The Karachi police chief AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday had announced the arrest of Kamran alias Zeeshan alias Shani who had killed Babar, aged 28, in Liaquatabad on January 13, 2011.

The SIU presented Kamran in a case pertaining to possession of illicit weapons that were found on him at the time of his arrest. According to the police, he will presented before the relevant court in the journalist’s murder case soon.

