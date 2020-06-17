Smart lockdown imposed on 21 areas

LAHORE:District administration has started implementing a smart lockdown or mini-curfew in 61 streets, blocks of 21 localities of the provincial metropolis here Tuesday.

Officials said the decision was taken due to rising corona cases and lethargic attitude of the citizens who were not following the SOPs of social distancing, hand sanitization and hand-washing.

The smart lockdown started from Ram Nagar, Islampura where Islam Street was sealed while street # 23, Chaudhry Building, Street No 10 & 13, Ram Nagar, Iqra School Street and Front Ram Nagar will be sealed at midnight. Area of Bilal Park, Qila Gujjar Singh, Abdul Kareem Road, Usmania Colony, Royal Park, Karim Park, Block No 2, 3, 4, Karim Park and Ameen Park Street No 1 will also be sealed.

According to the data from district administration, H# 14 St# 4 main Tajpura, H# 26 St# 02, Mohallah Goal Bagh, Shad Bagh, Begumkot, Shama Colony or Nain Sukh Street No 4, Bara Dari Road Street No 2, Masoom Shah Road, Ravi Clifton Shahdara Near Fouji Street, Hanif Park, Badami Bagh St # 9 and Malik Park, Badami Bagh St # 4 will be sealed.

In Johar Town and other nearby colonies, the administration has decided to seal Johar Town B Block, F2 Block, J2 Block, G3 Block, Canal View Society B Block, Wapda Town F2 Block, Wapda Town G Block and PCSIR Phase II B Block.

In Gulberg, the areas of A3 Block Gulberg, from Bandu Khan Sweets to Bakers Masjid Talha, from Nadeem Tika to Tariq Kabaria, B2 Block Gulberg (complete), B3 Block Gulberg (compete) and B1 Block Gulberg (complete).

In southern parts, the district administration will seal Sirajpura, Daroghawala, Bilal Colony, Daroghawala, Jallo Morr, Dhobi Muhalla PO Box Batapur, A Block, Bismillah Housing Scheme, GT Road, Manawan, Hussainpura, Kothi Stop, Opposite Bismillah Housing Scheme, Near Lasani Pharmacy, Aik Minar Wali Masjid, Manawan and B Block, Bismillah Housing Scheme, GT Road, Manawan. On DHA side, the areas to be sealed included DHA Phase-1 all sectors, Askari-10 (complete), DHA Phase-5 all sectors and Cavalry Ground (Shiraz Villas). Other localities included Gulistan Colony St # 9,11,13,15,8,5,26,27, ST # 2 Shah Alam Colony, Bank Wali Gali Hafeez Park, ST # 3 Ali Muhammad Park, St # 3 Gujja Peer Road Tajpura, St # 1 Nizamabad, E Block Tajpura, back side Of General Hospital Chungi Amer Sidhu, Quaid-e-Millat Colony, Kacha Jail Road, Ghousia Colony, Alhamd Colony, F- Block 400-440 and Tariq Colony.

Adnan Rashid, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind, said the sealing of localities would be done for 15 days and residents were already asked to store ration as well as their relevant medicines.

“In case of emergency, volunteers of Tiger Force will help people in getting grocery and medicines during lockdown,” he said adding the district administration staff would also be present in the lockdown areas to enforce the corona SOPs. He said citizens were themselves requesting for sealing of their localities. He added that police would also be engaged in this process. The scribe also tried to contact DC Lahore Danish Afzal but he didn’t attend his phone nor called back until our going to the press.