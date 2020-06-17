Six areas placed under lockdown in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The administration sealed six areas of Abbottabad district on Tuesday to contain the spread of coronavirus. A notification said the six areas would be under “smart lockdown” from till further orders to protect the people from the fast-travelling Covid-19. The areas will be Qalandarabad, Jhangi Seydan (Jhangi), Kehal (urban), Narian (near Uma Masjid), Nathiagali (Malach village), PMA Road near Gosht Mandi. The exemption will include essential services and supplies like pharmacy, ration, patients for medical aid, etc. The police and officers in charge (assistant commissioners) of the administrations with District Health Officer will monitor and ensure the implementation of the “smart lockdown”. The Tehsil Municipal Administration officials were directed for the disinfection of these areas with intimation to the general public through loudspeakers and announcements through mosques.