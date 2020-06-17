‘Private labs looting public’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Assembly member Bilal Ghaffar has expressed frustration over the costly coronavirus testing in private laboratories of Karachi.

He said on Tuesday that people were not satisfied with the results of the testing by government hospitals and had therefore been consulting the private laboratories. “But Karachi’s renowned private laboratories have started looting the public in the name of the coronavirus test.”

He said private labs were charging between Rs8,000 and Rs 10,000 for a COVID test, but middle- and working-class families could not afford it. “There is no one to take action against the owners of these private laboratories.”