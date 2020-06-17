Vanessa O’ Brien takes Pakistan’s flag to Mariana Trench

LONDON: Mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien took Pakistan’s flag to the deepest point in the ocean named Challenger Deep, at 10,925 metres, in the Mariana Trench, a press release issued by the Pakistan High Commission said on Tuesday.

“It is an honour to carry the Pakistani flag on this journey,” O’ Brien said. “Oceans are cleansing, churning, constantly renewing, and incredibly strong. Just like Pakistan. Pakistan Zindabad.”

O’ Brien was presented a ceremonial flag of Pakistan by Durdana Ansari on behalf of the High Commissioner, which O’ Brien displayed at her destination located about 200 miles southwest of Guam. She took a smaller Pakistan flag down in the submersible with her.

During this descent she became the first woman to reach Earth’s highest and lowest points, a Guinness World Record, and one she shares with Victor Vescovo, the submersible pilot of her dive.

The primary purpose of exploring Challenger Deep is to map the eastern seabed, collect water and rock samples, and to take scientific measurements. If Everest were put in the Mariana Trench, it would still be 2km under water.

Pakistan High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria congratulated O’Brien, the Goodwill Ambassador of Pakistan, who became the first British or American woman to conquer the highest peak of Karakoram K-2 Pakistan in 2017, on her successful mission to Challenger Deep. Zakaria said: “The government and people of Pakistan are proud of your achievement.”

In a statement, Ansari said: “I feel absolutely honoured to be part of this expedition, and proud to bear witness to this historic event. I hope this flag’s incredible journey to this extraordinary place brings good luck for Pakistan.”-