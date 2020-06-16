Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest: Jang-Geo workers protest enters 94th day

KARACHI/RAWALPINDI/PESHAWAR: The countrywide protest of the workers of Geo and Jang Group along with the Pakistan Federal Unions of Journalists, representatives of the civil society, lawyers and workers of the political parties against the illegal arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and on the curbs on the media continued on 94th day on Monday.

The Jang/Geo workers vowed to resist all the conspiracies against the Geo and Jang Group and stood united for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. The protesters chanted slogans for his release and condemned the curbs on the freedom of media and also condemned the conspiracies to close down the Geo and Jang Group.

Addressing the protesters outside the offices of Jang and The News at Murree Road in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, the speakers called for release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and said that purpose of his arrest is only to bring the media under pressure.

They said the conspiracies were being hatched against Geo and Jang Group and the struggle for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and freedom ofmedia only possible through struggle that will continue.

Secretary-General Pakistan Federal Unions of Journalists Nasir Zaidi said that the government conspiracy to control the freedom of media is a dictatorial mindset. "The government wants to censor each and everything like a dictatorial government and it is a threat for the freedom of media which is guaranteed in the constitution,” he said.

He said the Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is a part of the government effort to control the freedom of media. Chairman Joint Action Committee of the workers of Geo and Jang Islamabad and President Jang workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti said the struggle of the journalist organisations and workers of Geo and Jang Group will continue till the release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Magazine Editor Jang Rawalpindi Farooq Aqdas said some advisers of the prime minister give him wrong advice that if Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested, media could be controlled.

He said the prime minister had already made a decision to arrest Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and once he took the oath of the office he fulfilled his desire but forgot that the workers stood united with their Editor-in-Chief.

RIUJ Secretary General and senior correspondent of Geo News Asif Ali Bhatti said the government completely failed to break the unity of more than 8,000 workers of the Geo and Jang Group who stood united for the release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

He said the efforts and conspiracies were being made against Geo and Jang Group but the workers stood united.

He warned that if Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was not released, the workers will come out with a strong strategy of protest for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Workers of Jang group Munir Shah, Amjad Ali Abbasi and Malik Nusrat said all the workers of Geo and Jang Group stood firm as a wall with their Editor-in-Chief.

In Peshawar, condemning illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Editor-in-Chief of Jang/Geo Group for the last three months, Awami National Party (ANP) Member Provincial Assembly Samar Bilour likened it to an attack on the free press and democracy.

Addressing the protesting workers of the Jang Media Group outside their office on Monday, she termed the arrest of the editor-in-chief of major media group as victimization and said it reflected the anti-media policies of the incumbent government. Deploring existing state of affairs, she said the media was facing the brunt of the flawed policies of the rulers, who were bent upon stifling the press freedom and punishing the journalists for writing the truth.

She said the journalists were being victimized for writing the truth, adding Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was being punished for highlighting the corruption of the rulers. Samar Bilour, who is also ANP spokesperson, demanded an immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him. She said the dictatorial policies of the rulers had damaged democracy in the county and the inefficient rulers were following anti-media policy.

The ANP leader said that the editor of the biggest media group had been behind bars for the last three months without any charge against him.

Condemning injustices to Mir Shakil, she eulogized services of his family, saying they had rendered sacrifices and had provided jobs to thousands of workers in their media group. She questioned the role of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying why it did not take action against those involved in mega scandals. The lawmaker said the NAB had become a tool in the hand of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said the NAB should take action against the persons involved in wrongdoings in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami and the ones responsible for sugar and flour crises. The workers carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans their demands demanded the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him.

In Karachi, Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz leader Iqbal Khaksar said that the prime minister Imran Khan and his allies should acknowledge that they will be held accountable for the vengeful campaign they have been leading against political rivals and independent media.

Khaksar condemned the detention of Jang Geo editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and said that he was not leaving the country because his business is here but the corrupt people with the federal government would because they are here to loot.

The PML-N leader was speaking to the protest demonstration outside the Jang Geo offices in Karachi as journalist leaders, trade unionists and civil society activists joined it, demanding the immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman from prison.

Senior journalist and former secretary general of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Khursheed Abbasi said that the vengeance had blinded the prime minister and he was bent upon satisfying his ego through Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s incarceration which has now surpassed three months.

He said that the National Accountability Bureau had not yet been able to substantiate allegations against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and violating his fundamental rights by keeping him in unjust custody. He added that the judiciary must intervene to ensure justice. Others who spoke to the demonstration included Javed Press Union general secretary Rana Yusuf, The News Union’s general secretary Dara Zafar.