LHC seeks Drap’s reply in face masks, drugs at high prices

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought reply from Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) on a petition against sale of surgical face masks, temperature guns, plasma and life-saving drugs at exorbitant price in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Judicial Activism Panel Chairman Advocate Azhar Siddique, pleading that corona virus had been spreading rapidly in the country but the prices of sanitizers, masks and other items had skyrocketed.

The price of one packet of Chloroquine tablet has reached Rs3,000 while life-saving injection Acterma’s price has gone up to Rs1 million. He said plasma which recovered patients donated free-of-cost had been sold at high price. Likewise, temperature gun’s price had risen to Rs22,000 while N-95 mask is being sold at Rs700.

The petitioner contended that DRAP had failed to control the prices of these items and requested the court to take action against the responsible and bring the price of these essential drugs and item to affordable level. After hearing initial arguments, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi issued notice to DRAP for June 17 and sought reply.