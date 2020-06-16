Bannu prison official tests positive for Covid-19

BANNU: The deputy superintendent of the Bannu Central Prison has tested positive for the coronavirus.

It triggered concern among the inmates about their safety as prisoners are not given any masks or hand sanitizer to prevent themselves from getting the coronavirus. It was learnt that the jail authorities had taken no measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Abdul Rauf, the deputy superintendent of the Bannu Central Prison had developed symptoms of the coronavirus. He tested positive when his swab was taken and sent to the laboratory for the test. It is feared that the coronavirus could spread among the prisoners at the overcrowded prison if the steps were not taken to contain it.