KP Urban Areas Development Authority set up

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department has set up the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Areas Development Authority.

Calling the establishment of Urban Areas Development Authority (UDA) a milestone, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Kamran Bangash said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fulfilled another promise of change to the people.

For the last 18 years, the work on development authorities has been slow but in the light of special instructions from Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, work on UDA was intensified, which was put into practice on Monday. Since taking over the portfolio of the Local Government Department, the focus has been on legislation. Talking about the importance and necessity of Urban Areas Development Authority, Kamran Bangash said that it has been set up to improve the performance of the Local Government Department which is a continuation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's reform agenda.

Keeping in view the public interest, the Urban Areas Development Authority was established through an ordinance, which will make the existing nine development authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa more functional. Kamran Bangash said because of the present Urban Development Board, the performance of Mardan, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, Kohat, Galyat, Swat and Peshawar authorities was paralysed. Regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Housing Society project, he said that now the development authorities would be able to come up with plans for housing societies which would provide affordable housing to the people as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Kamran Bangash said that development authorities are being set up in Lower Dir and Kalam to provide better services in sanitation, drainage and clean water supply will be possible.

At the same time, tourism in the aforementioned places will also be promoted, which will not only improve the economy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also provide employment opportunities to the people. Referring to the employees of various development authorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the special assistant said the establishment of UDA would provide job security to about 2,000 employees.