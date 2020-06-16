PSA cancels all squash activities till August

ISLAMABAD: Professional Squash Association (PSA) has cancelled all squash activities till end of August, deciding to review the situation in the first week of September to decide when to restart events.

In an email message to the affiliated units (Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) included), the PSA has confirmed Monday that all squash activities under the banner of PSA will remain suspended till the end of August after which a fresh review would be conducted.

“We have received an email from the PSA Monday intimating that activities under the PSA banner will remain suspended till August while a fresh review will be conducted in the second week of September to decide as when it will be possible to restart professional squash activities,” a PSF official when contacted said.

He said that considering these fresh instructions, the PSF had also decided not to go ahead with any plan of restarting activities in near future. “We will wait for some more weeks as situation in Islamabad is volatile as far as COVID-19 cases are concerned. We hope and pray for situation to get better in days to come to decide on the reopening the practice and training. Keep in mind that squash is a contact sports and as such there is a dire need to wait for the improvement in situation before restarting activities.”

Meanwhile, the PSA has also intimated that World Juniors Team Championships that were to be held in Gold Coast Australia has been postponed. “It has been communicated that the event could well be organized in between November 2020-March 2021 if situation improves. Even holding the event in Australia at this point of time would not be easier. “ Australia is one country where ratio of Covid-19 patients are far less. “So at this point of time when there is no immediate international event is on cards resuming activities at domestic level would be a bit risky. We have decided to wait for some weeks before reassessing the situation and deciding accordingly,” the official said.