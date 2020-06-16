Teachers’ pensions, GP funds delayed

Islamabad:The families of teachers who died during service in educational institutions under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) are facing difficulties in obtaining pension and GP fund due to the sluggishness of the staff in the pension branch.

They have demanded of Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Secretary Education and Director General Federal Directorate of Education Syed Humair to ease their sufferings, says a press release. They said that teachers’ pensions and GP funds have been delayed for more than a year. The process of getting the documents from R&I to the pension branch is taking several months. Syed Liaqat Hussain Bukhari, Assistant Director, Pension Branch, said, “I have all the work delayed due to unavailability of staff.” In this regard, it has been demanded from the above mentioned officials to ensure provision of more staff in the pension branch so that it is possible to get pension and GP fund for the affected families.