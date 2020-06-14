Two lady doctors, 3 nurses test positive for coronavirus

JHANG: Two lady doctors and three nurses and their 21 family members, tested positive for coronavirus here on Saturday.

Reportedly, the number of Covid-19 has increased upto 129 in the district and all the coronavirus patients are quarantined at their homes and are stated to be in stable condition.

The spokesman for the district administration said DHQ Hospital Orthopedic Surgeon Dr Yasin Bhatti tested negative for coronavirus and now he is completely healthy and fit.

A boy was stabbed to death in Liaqatabad area.