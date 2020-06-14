Woman raped by fake ‘peer’

Rawalpindi : A fake ‘peer’ (spiritual healer) raped a housemaid after trapping her through one of his assistants, the police spokesman said.

The victim lodged a complaint with the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, saying that she was living in Amarpura Mohallah with her physically disabled husband and kids. She said that she worked different houses as a maid to earn bread and butter for her family. On Thursday, she met a woman, probably one of the assistants of a spiritual healer to seek help. The woman advised her to meet the spiritual healer who would resolve her issue. “As I met him in Sadiqabad, he took me to his ‘hujra’ (worship place), put a dagger on my throat, and raped me forcibly,” she maintained. The fake spiritual healer then blackmailed her after the molestation, saying that he will public her character if she would tell anybody or police about the incident. The police have registered the case against the spiritual healer and sent police parties to arrest him.

APP adds: Pirwadhai Police have busted a gang of motorcycle lifters ‘Khanoo Gang’ and arrested its three members besides recovering 16 stolen motorcycles, spare parts of 13 bikes an amount of Rs31,000 and other items. A police spokesman informed that while acting on a tip off, a police party managed to busted ‘Khanoo gang’ and arrested its three members identified as Qaiser Khan, Mujtaba and Tariq and recovered 16 motorcycles, spare parts of 13 bikes and other items from their possession. During initial investigation, the gang members confessed to lifting motorcycles from different areas of the city, spokesman said.