Doctors to boycott duties

LAKKI MARWAT: The Doctors Association and Paramedical Association announced boycott of their duties in protest after a cop mishandled a doctor here on Saturday.
An emergency meeting was held with president Tariq Sardar in the chair at the District Headquarters Hospital and was attended by a large number of doctors and paramedics. Speaking on the occasion, they said that their colleague, Dr Umar Hayat, ENT specialist, had parked his car on roadside when a cop came and slapped him.
They said that he made his identity to the cop that he was a doctor but the cop slapped him again and took him to the police station. They announced boycott of all kinds of their duties until the cop was punished.