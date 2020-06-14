People are talking about

-- the fact that the opposition is making a noise over the decision taken by the government to terminate all 9,350 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), taking a giant but a politically difficult step to stop years-long haemorrhaging instead of reviving the country’s largest industrial unit. People say this unit has been running at a loss and it’s about time the funds it is gobbling up without any returns are diverted to projects that will benefit the country.

-- the rowdy behaviour of the opposition parties during the presentation of the annual budget and how it has become a kind of unsavoury tradition that political entities follow no matter which government is in power. People say while such shenanigans are taken with a pinch of salt by the general public in normal times, many are of the opinion that in these difficult times when the virus has the nation on tenterhooks politicians should refrain from creating more panic.

-- the shocking manner in which the Minister for Aviation spoke about the recent plane crash and the national carrier in general and how anyone who heard him would think twice about using its services to travel. People say while it is good to be frank and open with the public, such overly revealing statements by ministers need to be avoided and the problems fixed instead of alarming citizens who wish to travel by the national carrier.

-- the manner in which the provincial governments as well as the federal keep threatening to crack down on everyone who does not follow the SOP guidelines and how they do not enforce their writ and that is why the public does not take them seriously. People say while there is news about shops being sealed and fines imposed on those who do not follow SOP’s, action is not taken on a wide scale, while small markets and businesses operating in side lanes are overlooked altogether.

-- the good decision taken by the government to raise taxes on tobacco products and sugary drinks, both of which are harmful for the health and while tobacco advertisements are banned, ads for sugary drinks are not so they do entice the public. People say now the authorities should ensure that these items are not smuggled into the country and sold at lower prices, and the decision to award smugglers with exemplary punishment enforced with a will.

-- the news that a team from NUST has developed a diagnostic kit for the COVID-19 virus and what a great achievement it is as it will save the treasury a good sum of money on the import bill that can be used for patients welfare instead. People say it is a sad but true fact that not much encouragement is given to those who could make the country self-sufficient in many items of daily use because of bureaucratic red tape and endless hurdles in the development process.

-- the fact that monetary fines are imposed on those who violate traffic rules but how this appears to have no effect on those who commit the violations. People say there was a proposal to increase fines but that did not work and now a stricter regime needs to be put in place, like confiscating bikes and vehicles so that offenders have to do without them for a given time and make them realize their folly. – I.H.