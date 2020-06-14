Woman raped by fake ‘peer’

Rawalpindi: A fake ‘peer’ (spiritual healer) raped a housemaid after trapping her through one of his assistants, the police spokesman said.

By The victim lodged a complaint with the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, saying that she was living in Amarpura Mohallah with her physically disabled husband and kids. She said that she worked different houses as a maid to earn bread and butter for her family.

On Thursday, she met a woman, probably one of the assistants of a spiritual healer to seek help. The woman advised her to meet the spiritual healer who would resolve her issue.

“As I met him in Sadiqabad, he took me to his ‘hujra’ (worship place), put a dagger on my throat, and raped me forcibly,” she maintained. The fake spiritual healer then blackmailed her after the molestation, saying that he will public her character if she would tell anybody or police about the incident.

The police have registered the case against the spiritual healer and sent police parties to arrest him.