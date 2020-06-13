Opp to give tough time to govt in debate on budget proposals

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the Parliament’s two Houses have tasked former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Syed Naveed Qamar, Hina Rabbani Khar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Amir Haidar Khan Hoti, Dr Nafeesa Shah, Alya Kamran, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Naz Baloch, Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh and Zahid Akram Durrani to articulate rejoinder to the government regarding the budget proposals for next fiscal year presented in the National Assembly on Friday.

Well-placed sources told The News here that parliamentary group leader of the PML-N Khawaja Muhammad Asif will initiate debate on budget proposals in the National Assembly on Monday evening when the house will resume its sitting. The opposition has decided to give tough time to the government on account of the proposals which have not offered any relief to the poor and salary class people.

The budget speech and relevant documents have been provided to the opposition members including Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Marryyam Aurangzeb who are in isolation since they were also tested positive coronavirus. The sources revealed that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s temperature has become normal, but he has yet to get tested for corona again. He will take part in debate towards the end in third week of this month provided his doctors give him green signal to attend the sitting of the National Assembly.

The sources said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Rana Sanaullah Khan and Maulana Asad Mahmood will spearhead the debate on behalf of their respective groups. Shahbaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are working out extensive guidelines for the opposition’s stalwarts of their party to be followed in the budget debate. The sources pointed out that the opposition has serious reservations about the budget proposals, and it would put up cut motions against the allocations of number of ministries including Interior, Foreign Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Resources and Water and Power, Aviation Division, Communications, Railways and Narcotics. The first day proceedings of the House have gone in accordance to the understanding for the conduct. The government wasn’t expecting opposition harsh protest during the budget speech and it has serious reservations about the posters displayed by the opposition members. The house business advisory committee will have its meeting under the speaker on Monday before the commencement of the proceeding for drawing lines for the sake of smooth transaction of the business, the sources added.