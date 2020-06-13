CM Mahmood Khan wants plan in 10 days to provide facilities to Regi Model Township

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all the relevant departments to devise a plan within 10 days for provision of civic amenities to the Regi Model Township.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review progress on provision of various civic facilities, including electricity, gas, recreational facilities, education and healthcare setups, security arrangements, etc in the newly developed township, said an official handout. Besides Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash, Inspector General Police Sanaullah Abassi, Peshawar Commissioner Amajad Ali Khan and Director General Peshawar Development Authority Syed Zafar Ali Shah, relevant officials of Home, Health, Education and Local Government Departments, Frontier Constabulary(FC), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) attended the meeting. The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the progress made so far on the provision of the civic amenities to the township. It was informed that 70 per cent payments had been made against the purchased land for the township whereas work was in progress to clear the remaining 30 per cent the payments as well. The chief minister directed the officials of Police Department and the Frontier Constabulary to deploy the required strength of security personnel to improve security situation in the township.

He asked the Pesco to take concrete steps to complete the work on the construction of grid station and transmission lines for uninterrupted supply of electricity to township. Regarding the removal of encroachments in the township, Mahmood Khan directed the PDA officials to get the issue resolved through dialogues, and made it clear that if the issue was not resolved through dialogues and peaceful means, then the administration would be left with no other option but to use force to remove the encroachments.

Regarding the reservations and concerns of Kukikhel tribe with regard to some pieces of land of the township, the chief minister directed to convene a jirga of the relevant political and tribal elders of Kukikhel to resolve the issue through dialogues in an amicable manner.