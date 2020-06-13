Another ex-MPA likely to quit PPP

PESHAWAR: Another former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) may quit the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) along with other office-bearers of its women wing and consider joining other political parties.

When approached, the former MPA from Peshawar wishing not to be named confirmed the report, saying though they have decided to part ways with the PPP, some likeminded people had not yet finalized the date to announce the decision. “We will announce our decision at a press conference,” said the former MPA, adding: “We tried to convey our grievances but it seems the leadership is not interested so we have no other option but to quit.” “I may not join another party and may quit politics but am not sure about others,” she said. She pointed out that she and her family had spent entire life in the PPP and it would be difficult for them to join another party.

Complaining against the ‘dictatorial’ attitude of the sitting leadership, the former MPA said they had been trying to convey their grievances to provincial as well as the central leadership but it was obvious they were not interested to listen to their workers. Asked as to why they did not raise their complaints at proper party forums, she said that the women wing had not held its meeting for the last two years so how they could discuss the problems of the workers. The male supporters of women dissidents held the central and provincial leadership responsible for the existing state of affairs in the party, saying the entire party particularly the women wing had been confined to Facebook and social media where the office-bearers posted their so-called activities.

They argued that lack of coordination with workers and disinterest on part of the leadership was exposed in the last general election but the responsible leaders were still ignoring sincere and dedicated workers and were least bothered to reorganize the party to face the challenges. PPP provincial President (women wing) and MPA Nighat Orakzai rejected the grievances of some dissidents, saying Dr Faiza Rashid was never a member of the women wing.

She said Dr Faiza Rashid had contested election against the PPP candidate in Haripur. She said that Dr Faiza Rashid had developed differences with the party leadership when the ticket for Senate election was awarded to Rubina Khalid. She said the central and provincial leadership had also taken notice of Dr Faiza Rashid protests against Faryal Talpur.

Regarding the ‘new dissidents’, Nighat Orakzai said that the women wing could not continue activities due to coronavirus pandemic. She said she had kept the members active and participated in almost every public meeting of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Dir and Dera Ismail Khan.

Being the women wing president, she said she had been mobilizing women workers and providing them transport facilities to attend the meetings but still some office-bearers continued to protest against her. She said some of the office-bearers did not turn up to attend when she called a meeting.