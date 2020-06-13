Zakaria announces food for 300 people at charity’s Open Kitchen

LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has announced the High Commission would provide food through “Open Kitchen” set up by Muslim Hands in Hounslow for 100 people for three days with effect from June 11 to join hands in the noble cause of charity.

During his visit to the “Open Kitchen”, Zakaria appreciated the good work of Ehsan Shahid Choudhry of the Muslim Hands and his team of volunteers, said a press release issued on Thursday.

The High Commissioner has been visiting and coordinating with such food banks, set up by Pakistani charitable organisations in the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Zakaria said: “The British Pakistani charitable organisations are doing a commendable work by providing nutritious meals to support people in these difficult times of pandemic and lockdown. They are making Pakistan and the Pakistani nation proud through their selfless service to humanity.” These organisations have taken upon themselves to serve those people in the country who are in need of support. The integrity and dedication of these community leaders belonging to Muslim Hands, Pakistan Community Centre, Conservative Friends of Pakistan (CFOP), MyLahore, and Overseas Pakistanis Welfare Council (OPWC) has attracted not just the donors on massive scale but also volunteers from diverse backgrounds.

Earlier, the High Commissioner visited the food bank set up by Pakistan Community Centre, Willesden Green in London. He commended the philanthropic work of Tariq Dar, Chairman of the centre and his team by reaching out to the vulnerable segments of society and catering for their essential needs.

The OPWC has also been distributing food packages to key workers of different departments during pandemic. It distributed food packages to key workers of Royal Mail, NHS and Police on behalf of the High Commission a few days ago. Zakaria appreciated Naeem Abbasi and Haji Abid Hussain of the OPWC for their charitable work.

MyLahore, a Pakistani restaurant chain has also been providing food packages to the key workers and the needy during the pandemic. On behalf of the High Commission, MyLahore delivered food to NHS and other frontline workers as a token of Mission’s respect for them. This restaurant was visited by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a few months ago.

The CFOP has also been providing food for key workers in various regions of the UK. Zakaria lauded the efforts of Syed Qamar Raza of the CFOP and other team members in this regard.

