Bianca Censori hits back at Kim Kardashian's claims about Kanye West's parenting

Bianca Censori refutes Kim Kardashian's claims about Kanye West

Bianca Censori has refuted Kim Kardashian’s claims that her husband Kanye West doesn’t ask after his kids.

In a rare interview, Censori praised Ye’s parenting and said that he’d "build worlds" for North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

"I remember one time they came over and he made the whole room foam so they could jump on everything," she recalled while praising her husband’s parenting. "It’s really cute, especially if you’re a little kid — a tiny, short little bub."

Her comments come after the SKIMS founder went into detail about the hardship of co-parenting with Ye.

She touched on the backlash the rapper kept facing for both his remarks about jews and the near-naked displays Bianca put on during outings with him. She reflected on the stress of trying to keep her kids from finding out about the backlash their dad faced.

"I feel more stressed probably just because I have to protect my kids. Everyone around can handle [the drama], but I want to protect my babies. They are going to know things. They’re going to grow up and see,” she said on an October 2025 episode of The Kardashians.

"So my job as a mom is to just make sure that at a time when that behavior is happening, is just to make sure that they are protected," she said.

“I always felt really bad and always wanted to help. This was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally," she explained. "People think] I should have stuck it out and I could have helped. As much as people think that I have the luxury of walking away and not dealing ever again, that’s not my reality. This person — we have four kids together."

Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married in December 2022, a month after his divorce was finalized with Kim Kardashian.