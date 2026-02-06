Princess Anne shares video message ahead of Olympic Winter Games

Princess Anne has sent a message to the participants of Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in a video released by the royal family on Friday.

She said, “As your competitions begin, know that you will have the support of the nation. On behalf of us all, I wish you the very best of luck.”

The statement also highlighted Princess Anne's past achievements in the caption that accompanied her video on social media accounts of the royal family.

It said, "Her Royal Highness was the first member of the Royal Family to have competed in the Olympic Games when she rode Queen Elizabeth II’s horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games."

"Since then, The Princess Royal has had a long association with the Olympic Games as President of the British Olympic Association and a Member of the International Olympic Committee," the statement added.



















