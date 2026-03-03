Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie are broken after great Royal snub

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly upset after they have been asked to not attend this year’s Royal Ascot.

The York sisters, who have been named in Epstein files due to the friendship between Jeffrey Epstein and their father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, are facing the repercussions of the contact.

A source, according to the Daily Mail, claimed: "I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year. Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this."

The source adds: "Ascot would be out of the question because the royals have been told they can't have pictures with the girls for the rest of the year."

This comes a day after Beatrice was spotted strolling on the streets of London with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, visibly tensed.

Body language expert Judi James tells Mirror: "Beatrice looks tense, haunted and hunted as she appears to pick up speed as she walks along the street. Her lips are closed and pulled down at the corners in an unusually serious look from a woman who is known for her wide-eyed smiles.

"It's her eyes that appear to have taken on a more haunted, wary expression here and although she tries to chat to suggest a normal, relaxed outing with friends, her tense facial muscles suggest she's far from comfortable here,” she adds.