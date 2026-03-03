Sarah Ferguson acquainted daughters to Epstein for sake of ‘class’

Sarah Ferguson took her daughters to visit Jeffrey Epstein for a major reason, it is revealed.

The ex Duchess of York, believed the sex financier was not a threat to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and wanted to benefit from Epstein’s wealth.

Royal expert Emma Mackenzie writes for Mirror: “On one occasion Epstein gave her £15,000 to settle a debt with a former staff member to whom it is claimed she owed £78,000 in unpaid wages. From her lavish parties at hotels, massive debts, and her love of freebie holidays - it seems Sarah believed she was owed the high life, whether she could afford it or not, and she apparently all too happy to let Epstein foot the bill, even after she knew he was a convicted sex offender.”

She adds: “Class is a defining factor in this story: with the working class women and girls who suffered the most, routinely shown to be seen as less important, less human, and interchangeable with each other to Epstein and his elite circle. That Sarah Ferguson allegedly went to visit Epstein to ‘celebrate’ his his release from prison after his conviction for sex crimes with her daughters in tow - Beatrice and Eugenie were then 20 and 19 - says it all.”

“The haunting truth is that she didn't believe him to be any threat to her girls, despite the nature of his conviction, because he wasn't: Princesses were never his prey,” noted the expert.