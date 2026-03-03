Shamed Andrew turning to reverends amid ‘lonely existence’

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is seemingly relying upon holy personalities days after his arrest.

The ex Prince was visited by The Reverend Canon Paul Williams on Saturday at Sandringham estate, where Andrew is now exiled.

A witness tells The Sun: “Andy’s having a pretty lonely existence as his only visitors are staff, police and delivery drivers from Waitrose.

“Even the King avoided Andy all weekend, despite staying two miles away and going out in his car nearby.

“Canon Williams drove down the track to Wood Farm for a chat. The next morning he and Charles were seen having a good old friendly natter before the church service at Sandringham,” he notes.

This comes a day after Andrew’s daughter, Beatrice was spotted strolling on the streets of London with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, visibly tensed.

Body language expert Judi James tells Mirror: "Beatrice looks tense, haunted and hunted as she appears to pick up speed as she walks along the street. Her lips are closed and pulled down at the corners in an unusually serious look from a woman who is known for her wide-eyed smiles.

"It's her eyes that appear to have taken on a more haunted, wary expression here and although she tries to chat to suggest a normal, relaxed outing with friends, her tense facial muscles suggest she's far from comfortable here,” she adds.