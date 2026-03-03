Prince Harry is lowest on Prince William ‘priority list’ amid crisis
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is on the edge amid ongoing crisis
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has come under question as the brothers are on the ‘worst’ terms ever.
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex are not speaking to each other as Harry is down on William’s priority list.
Royal expert Russell Myers told Hello! Magazine’s A Right Royal Podcast : "Everything I'm told about that relationship is that it couldn't be worse," adding that "it's done".
"Maybe there is a time in the future," he noted. "There is an awful lot going on. I mean, William and Catherine have got three young children. George is going to start secondary school. They are absolutely worried about the king's future health, I mean he's doing absolutely great now, is still having treatment, and Catherine's just come out of her own treatment."
"So when you're looking at the checklist of things that are important to them, that's way down the list," Myers explained.
