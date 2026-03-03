Sarah Ferguson downfall is result of her ‘bad side,’ spills expert

Sarah Ferguson has majorly been destroyed by her extravagant lifestyle, it is revealed.

The ex wife of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who is now exiled from the Royal Lodge, has always had an ‘endearing’ personality.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward says: "She has a massively endearing type of personality.”

The expert, who first met Fergie 40 years ago, tells Mirror: "It's a tragedy that her bad side has got the stronger hold over her than her good side.”

"So the bad side is the greed, the stupidity and obsessively wanting things. It’s almost like a shopaholic.... Royal Lodge was always absolutely full of the most beautiful flower arrangements, and we all know what that costs..

She adds: "During Covid we saw a lot of Royal Lodge and I thought, 'good heavens, every room has got massive flower arrangements'. So her lifestyle was just so extravagant."

The comment comes soon after Fergie was exposed in Epstein files, where she referred to late Jeffrey Epstein as her ‘supreme friend.’