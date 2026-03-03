Prince William, Prince Harry future spilt by famous psychic
Prince William and Prince Harry set to move forward amid growing feud
The Royal Family is set to turn a new page in the recent future, says a Brazilian psychic.
Self proclaimed psychic 'Living Nostradamus’ reveals Prince Harry is set to make a grand return to the UK and might see a reconciliation between his son, Prince Archie, and Prince William’s kids.
The 38-year-old social media personality, who also claims to have predicted COVID, tells Daily Mail that Prince Harry is set for "a symbolic return to the UK and a fragile truce with King Charles and Princess Eugenie. Prince William, however, remains a fracture point."
He added: "Full reconciliation will come from the next generation: William and Kate's children rebuilding ties with Archie and Lilibet. But that's still years away - there's too much entangled karma, and this is not the time."
Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.
-
Shamed Andrew turning to reverends amid ‘lonely existence’
-
Sarah Ferguson downfall is result of her ‘bad side,’ spills expert
-
Kate Middleton's fashion choice sends quiet message after Andrew's arrest
-
Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet should also be removed from line of succession, royal expert proposes complete shake up
-
Princess Eugenie’s emotional health takes a hit: ‘Urgent phone calls come at all hours of the night’
-
King Charles's heartfelt message delivered at rail crash memorial service
-
King Charles Balmoral Castle shares miserable update after 'ultimate olive branch' to Prince Harry
-
Real reason King Charles did not meet Andrew during Sandringham visit