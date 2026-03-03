Prince William, Prince Harry future spilt by famous psychic

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

The Royal Family is set to turn a new page in the recent future, says a Brazilian psychic.

Self proclaimed psychic 'Living Nostradamus’ reveals Prince Harry is set to make a grand return to the UK and might see a reconciliation between his son, Prince Archie, and Prince William’s kids.

The 38-year-old social media personality, who also claims to have predicted COVID, tells Daily Mail that Prince Harry is set for "a symbolic return to the UK and a fragile truce with King Charles and Princess Eugenie. Prince William, however, remains a fracture point."

He added: "Full reconciliation will come from the next generation: William and Kate's children rebuilding ties with Archie and Lilibet. But that's still years away - there's too much entangled karma, and this is not the time."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.