Princess Eugenie's next move sparks new royal tensions

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have found themselves in the spotlight as speculations surrounding their future grows.

Following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest recently, the pressure on their titles to be stripped has intensified.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie also stated recently, "They should renounce their titles. That's the first thing they should do because that's why there is interest."

However, the source recently stated of the youngest daughter of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, "Eugenie is in crisis mode, all she wants to do right now is protect her children [August, five, and Ernest, two, whom she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank] from this hideous situation."

"This does have her looking at her options and it’s no secret she’s still very close with Harry and Meghan, who have been trying to get her to work with them for ages," they added, as quoted by Closer Magazine.

While Eugenie has reportedly been hesitant of risking her bond with royals, insiders now reveal that she is "now at risk through no fault of her own and it’s got her feeling very unmoored."

An insider noted, "So far William and Kate have been supportive but it’s clear there are very real limits. If she does follow through and start working for Harry and Meghan it will likely spell the end of any relationship with William and Kate."

Princess Eugenie is reportedly now leaning on Prince Harry with sources revealing that the Duke of Sussex is "one of the few people she feels she can confide in. He’s also proof that there is life beyond the institution, which she really needs at the moment."

"Eugenie and Harry have always had a genuine closeness, even with all the miles between them they have regular phone check-ins so of course Harry has been a go to support in all of this. He’s making a big effort to make sure she’s not alone and Meghan is doing the same," the source shared.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can reportedly understand how "isolating" it can be for the Princesses of York.

"They would absolutely love it if she decided to take the leap and join them in Montecito. Harry has also been encouraging her to think about this moment as an opportunity rather than just a crisis.

"He keeps reminding her that stepping away from the royal family allowed him to redefine his life and priorities. He’s not pushing her to cut ties or do anything drastic, but he does think she’d be better off to carve out her own path," the source said.

The daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson is reportedly considering the idea of siding with Prince Harry for the first time. "The idea of escaping to sunny California with her family to be near people who really care about her is beyond appealing," the tipster shared.

Yet, Eugenie is said to be aware that this decision would create a massive emotional fallout if she's "seen to suddenly be ‘team Sussex’."