Blake Lively 'snubs' Taylor Swift on Opalite music video release

As many as three million people engaged with Taylor Swift's Instagram post within a few hours as the singer used the social media platform to share the story behind Opalite music video.

"The idea for the Opalite music video crash landed into my imagination when I was doing promo for The Life of a Showgirl. I was a guest on one of my favorite shows, @TheGrahamNortonShowOfficia," she wrote.

She added, "I remember thinking I got ridiculously lucky with the group I was paired with. Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, @JodieSmith, and @LewisCapaldi. All people whose work I’ve admired from afar."

It was her first Instagram post since her and Blake Lively's private text messages were unsealed as part of the Gossip Girl alum's ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

Gigi Hadid was prominent among those three million people who liked Taylor Swift's Instagram post on Friday.

However, Blake Lively, who last engaged with Taylor Swift's Instagram post in October 2025 on the release of her album "The Life of a Show Girl", chose not to react on her latest post, signaling a deep rift between the two celebrities.

Notably, Lively had hinted at reconciliation with her long-time friend when she engaged with the singer's Instagram post, for the first time in months.

Their feud started after Taylor was dragged into the Gossip Girl actor's legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

During the last few months, Blake Lively has avoided connecting with Taylor Swift's Instagram posts. She even ignored the singer's announcement of engagement to Travis Kelce.



